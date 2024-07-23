3 reasons Michael Penix Jr. will prove to be Falcons' most brilliant decision
News flash: The Atlanta Falcons selection of Michael Penix Jr. was not popular. After signing Kirk Cousins to a massive deal, no one expected the team to consider a quarterback in the draft's first round.
However, Terry Fontenot didn't care what people were expecting and did what he felt was right. It has come with plenty of ridicule but the Falcons have handled it fairly well.
What is getting overshadowed are the reasons Penix could prove to be the correct pick. While he might not be starting day one, he will still bring value to this team and could quickly prove why he was worthy of a top-ten pick. Let's look at a few reasons why.
1. Michael Penix Jr. brings insurance for Kirk Cousins
When it comes to injuries in the National Football League, nothing is certain. We often take for granted the work and good fortune it takes to return from injury, much less return to full health.
The Falcons were ridiculed for paying an older quarterback coming off an Achilles injury so much money. You can certainly understand why but you aren't going to win in this league by making conservative decisions.
This is a pivotal year for this franchise. If Cousins doesn't return to full health or sustains another injury, the year would finished if they hadn't selected Penix. The rookie quarterback gives them a high-upside player who can win games.
Last year we saw countless starting quarterbacks go down with injury and those who didn't have a backup quarterback were burned.