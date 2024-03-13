3 roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly pounce on
The NFL new league year has brought on a lot of roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly jump on.
3. WR Mike Williams - Los Angeles Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons' already-talented offense has improved exponentially with the additions of Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney, but there is always room for more improvement.
The Falcons could stand to add another big receiver to take pressure off of Drake London. Kyle Pitts will be used outside but you also want to keep your options open with him and not pin him to one spot on the field.
While Williams has struggled with injuries, he has been incredible when on the field. As a six-foot-four, 220-pound body, Williams would give Kirk Cousins another weapon who you just have to throw it up to.
Can you imagine an offense with Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Mike Williams? That is ridiculous.
The good thing is that Atlanta has many of their weapons on offense on rookie deals which gives them the flexibility to bring in even more top-tier talent like Williams.