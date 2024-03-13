Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly pounce on

The NFL new league year has brought on a lot of roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly jump on.

By Grayson Freestone

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. WR Mike Williams - Los Angeles Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons' already-talented offense has improved exponentially with the additions of Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney, but there is always room for more improvement.

The Falcons could stand to add another big receiver to take pressure off of Drake London. Kyle Pitts will be used outside but you also want to keep your options open with him and not pin him to one spot on the field.

While Williams has struggled with injuries, he has been incredible when on the field. As a six-foot-four, 220-pound body, Williams would give Kirk Cousins another weapon who you just have to throw it up to.

feed

Can you imagine an offense with Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Mike Williams? That is ridiculous.

The good thing is that Atlanta has many of their weapons on offense on rookie deals which gives them the flexibility to bring in even more top-tier talent like Williams.

Moves to land Falcons in Super Bowl LIX. dark. Next. Moves to land in SB LIX

Home/Falcons Free Agency