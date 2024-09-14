3 signs that Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris is in over his head
2. Raheem Morris has been denying the obvious
Right back to the health of Kirk Cousins; Raheem Morris needs to admit that his quarterback isn't healthy. He continues to say he is completely healthy even after we have all seen clear signs indicating he isn't.
Data says it takes about a year for a quarterback to return from an Achilles injury. Until this year, it had been decades since a quarterback had started week one coming off of an Achilles tear. Aaron Rodgers just did it and looked decent but he was basically at the anniversary of his injury. Cousins, meanwhile, is about six weeks early.
Then there was the visual evidence we all saw. The Falcons offense ran zero play-action plays and one play from under center while Cousins only left the pocket once and constantly threw without planting his feet.
The fact that Raheem Morris is denying the obvious is concerning and frustrating. There needs to be some transparency with the media.