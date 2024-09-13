3 starters to be concerned about in Falcons MNF matchup with Eagles
One thing is for sure, if the Atlanta Falcons look as bad as they did in the season opener in week two, the game will be a blowout. The Falcons benefitted from playing a Steelers team who could not convert in the redzone, which isn't likely to plague their week two opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.
It all starts with getting the offense rolling. Without them, the team is lost. The defense won't be able to hold down the likes of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith for 60 minutes.
And then the defense needs to try their best to limit the touchdowns. You can live with two or three given up against a team like this but past that, things won't turn out positive.
All this starts with these three players who must turn their early struggles around to avoid going 0-2.
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
For as long as I can rant about Kirk Cousins' health and the Falcons' frustrating denials (which I have already done), I am not going to. Here is the reality: Cousins is the starter and there is nothing we can do about it.
It is time to focus on improving. The new starter in Atlanta was not good in his debut, to say the least. He has to fix his hesitancies and decision-making quickly if he wants to avoid starting another season 0-2.
The former Vikings QB has to be confident in playing under-center and running play-action. You cannot win in this league, much less against one of the NFC's best, without forcing that split-second hesitancy on the other side.
Never did I think I would have to beg for one play-action play to be run by an NFL offense, but here we are. It all starts with Cousins convincing Zac Robinson that he can move around before the game kicks off.