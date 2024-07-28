3 surprising cut candidates for Falcons prior to training camp's end
These three players may find themselves on the street before training camp ends.
3. Micah Abernathy, S
To Micah Abernathy's credit, he has managed to stick around as a fourth-string safety over the past two years. He brings value as a special teamer but the Falcons added a lot of players to compete with him.
If a few players show they can play to a similar level as Abernathy, you may see the Falcons pull the plug before he enters his third season with the team.
Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, and DeMarcco Hellams will be the trio atop the safety depth chart. Past them, you have one spot for the four players competing. The Falcons know what type of player Abernathy is already and if one of the other three shows better potential then he will be on his way out.