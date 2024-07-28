3 surprising cut candidates for Falcons prior to training camp's end
These three players may find themselves on the street before training camp ends.
2. Eddie Goldman, NT
Eddie Goldman has had a nice career at a position that never gets love. The big man was a steady force for the Chicago Bears before joining the Atlanta Falcons a couple of years ago.
However, Goldman has yet to make it through training camp because he has had to step away from the game these past two years.d For an aging veteran, two years out of football is not good for your future. The rust could show and there is little reason for the Falcons to stick with him.
The NFL is a young man's game. The Falcons are always looking to get younger and releasing Goldman in favor of their rookie Zion Logue may end up happening.