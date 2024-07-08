3 trade targets at edge rusher the Falcons must pursue
1. Matt Judon, New England Patriots
Matthew Judon has seen his name all over trade rumors. The veteran edge rusher will be going into his fourth season with a team whose timeline doesn't mesh with his and he knows it.
That is what we call a crystal clear message.
The Atlanta Falcons need to get on the phone because he is a difference-maker at a position they desperately need. Judon can be a double-digit sack artist while also taking pressure off of the young Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice.
This move would slide Lorenzo Carter and Trice into rotational roles while also giving everyone a leader and mentor in the room. Landing Judon would make everyone feel significantly better about this defense.