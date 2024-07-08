3 trade targets at edge rusher the Falcons must pursue
Falcons must target these three edge rushers on the trade block.
3. Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have emphasized the development of Dennis Gardeck since they added him in 2018. He did not play a single defensive snap until year three but has seen his playing time tick up significantly each season.
He has also shown potential, especially in 2020 when he registered seven sacks in just 94 snaps. Last year, he had a career-high in playing time and gathered six sacks.
Acquiring Gardeck certainly wouldn't move the needle like Matt Judon, but, much like Julian Okwara, he gives you more depth at a position that is one injury away from being a complete disaster.
The Cardinals seem to be looking to rheir younger players allowing the Falcons to acquire Dennis Gardeck for a late-round pick.