4 Atlanta Falcons already on the hot seat entering Week 2
By Nick Halden
4. Bijan Robinson
It is hard for Drake London or Kyle Pitts to join this list when you consider their lack of chances. Robinson was the one-star player for the Falcons who had consistent chances to make a big play. The back didn't look like the explosive star Atlanta has been searching for over the last year.
Robinson ran the ball as a short-yardage punishing back. Yet again there were no explosive plays and in limited chances Tyler Allgeier was more impressive. It is time to begin to wonder whether or not the pick of Robinson was the reach some believed it to be.
Week one is a time ripe for overreactions, however, this is exactly what Robinson looked like last season and that was blamed on Arthur Smith. Robinson looks average right now and not like the star Atlanta has been expecting.
If this continues the Falcons might have a real discussion as to how to manage the backfield and whether Allgeier deserves a larger role. Though on a positive note at least Robinson took care of the football and did consistently offer positive yardage.