4 Atlanta Falcons veterans that could lose their job after the draft
By Nick Halden
4. Rondale Moore
Terry Fontenot getting Rondale Moore in exchange for Desmond Ridder is arguably the most impressive move of his Atlanta career. Consider what the Eagles paid for Kenny Pickett or the Steelers to land Justin Fields.
Atlanta was given a player who currently projects to be a starter in exchange for Desmond Ridder. With this said, Moore has struggled to find his footing in the league and a bad Cardinals offense. He is unquestionably better than anyone Atlanta has had in the third receiver role for the last three years.
However, he is not a locked in starter with the Falcons possibly drafting a receiver as well if the fit presents itself. If Ladd McConkey were to slip to the second round Moore could find himself as the 4th option and first player off the bench instead of the third starting receiver.
Regardless Moore is going to play a role for this offense but the draft will tell us how much faith Atlanta has in the young receiver as the third option at his position. With Kyle Pitts likely playing at receiver far more often any potential draft pick lessens Moore's role substantially.