4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve a victory lap after Week 2 upset in Philly
By Nick Halden
4. Younghoe Koo
All the attention this week is going to go to Kirk Cousins, Drake London, and Jessie Bates. Rightly so with the performance the trio put on and the defining moments they had. However, Atlanta's kicker shouldn't get lost in the shuffle. After an early preseason panic, Koo has been the one part of the offense to never falter.
He kept the Falcons in the game early and delivered a game-winning PAT after Drake London's mistake. London tied the game and celebrated appearing to mimic gunfire and was given a flag. Whether or not it is fair any celebration that mimics a weapon is going to get flagged every time the official catches it.
London made a huge play but must be able to keep his composure in that moment. The 15-yard penalty made the game-winning PAT far tougher but Koo didn't falter. Knocking it through and continuing to be one of the best at his position.
It is easy to look past Koo simply based on the predictable reliability he has brought to this offense. This week that is what kept Atlanta in the game early and delivered the final blow.