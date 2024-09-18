4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve a victory lap after Week 2 upset in Philly
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
What a swing of emotions for the veteran quarterback. Going into the game there were questions about his health and whether or not he could still play at this level. Even in the first two quarterbacks his confidence and ability to zip the ball in were both questioned.
All very legitimate questions at the time that would prove to age poorly. When the chips were pushed to the center of the table and it mattered Cousins delivered one of the best drives in recent franchise history. There was no hesitation or questioning of his ability after this.
Yes, there are still clear offensive concerns and rust but it was a defining moment. One that not only took the heat off Cousins from Atlanta's perspective but defied the narrative that the quarterback cannot win in the clutch.
Prime-time games have long been pointed to as something that Cousins can't handle. That hasn't been the case in recent history and continued to be put to bed last night with an epic game-winning drive. Of all the Atlanta Falcons who had big moments, Kirk Cousins was the most impactful when it comes to how the quarterback is viewed moving forward this season.