4 biggest surprises from strangely constructed Falcons final 53-man roster
It is always entertaining to see how each team constructs their roster; do they keep five or six receivers? Do you keep two or three quarterbacks? Questions can be asked at each position.
Overall, while the individual names weren't shocking, the construction and balance of the roster was shocking. It certainly wasn't a typical position-by-position balancing act.
Let's take a look at what was shocking about how the roster looks heading into the 2024 season.
1. Falcons actually believing Taylor Heinicke can be traded
Make no mistake about it, Taylor Heinicke has not earned a spot on this roster. It is brutal saying that but I am here to call a spade a spade.
We know he won't take the field for the 2024 Falcons—or, at least, we hope. They already have a strong quarterback room but the idea of eventually trading Heinicke has been a topic of discussion. The media often says something like "just trade him," but it is not that easy. He has to hold value.
I was skeptical that they would believe a deal could get done. Heinicke has been the least accurate passer for a few years now and the rest of the NFL knows that. If Terry Fontenot lands compensation for Heinicke then he deserves an award, even if it is only a seventh-round pick.