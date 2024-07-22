4 Bold predictions over Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta makes a splashy defensive addition
Perhaps this is simply wishful thinking considering the lack of defensive moves in the offseason. However, there are a myriad of pieces that make sense for Atlanta to chase both in free agency and the trade market. Looking specifically at the secondary and pass rush the Falcons could use a big veteran addition.
Even if that is a bigger name who is near the end of their career or looking to rebound the Falcons need to make a move. Counting on Bralen Trice to offset the losses of Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree isn't wise.
Yes, the team is expecting other young players to improve as well, however, they have no fallback plan. Whether it is a trade for Matthew Judon or veteran free agency additions the team needs to be looking for ways to improve the pass rush.