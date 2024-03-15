4 Great free agents Atlanta Falcons could've signed but didn't
By Nick Halden
4. Christian Wilkins signs with Raiders for 4-Years and $110-Million
Yes, realistically there was zero chance that the Falcons were going to sign Wilkins. However, any reasonable fan knows what he brings and wishes their team had the ability to bring in the disruptive defender. Consider what a defensive line with Grady Jarrett, Christian Wilkins, and David Onyemata could accomplish with a healthy season together.
Jarrett would be able to do less of the heavy lifting and the Falcons would have the best interior defense in the league. This is a great group already and adding Wilkins would make the defense one of the scarier teams in the NFC.
For the Raiders, this is simply another desperation move that is bound to happen sharing a division with Patrick Mahomes and now Jim Harbaugh. That isn't to say it isn't a great move out of desperation but that is the likely origin nonetheless.
Atlanta's focus when it comes to spending on their defense will be on finding an outside pass rusher and help in a secondary that lost Jeff Okudah and needs a replacement for Richie Grant. Look for the moves to continue to a team that is clearly making a push to contend.