5 Atlanta Falcons already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Nick Halden
5. Ray-Ray McCloud
Among the surprises at the Atlanta Falcons camp was a heavy nod to veteran starters. This included putting Mike Hughes and Richie Grant into the starting lineup. Raheem Morris and his staff are making it clear if you aren't a star or showing incredible growth they will favor the veterans. This has been the case on offense as well with a surprising starting lineup.
Since the Falcons traded Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals for Rondale Moore the working assumption was this would be Atlanta's third receiver. Moore fit well and seemed to be a great slot option in Zac Robinson's offense.
While this still could prove to be the case long term for now it is Ray-Ray McCloud earning starting reps. The veteran receiver is currently starting in the slot with Darnell Mooney and Drake London on the outside.
It is an interesting decision considering a lot of the veteran's value has been on special teams. While there is a long way to go it is noteworthy for the veteran, he has a chance to win a starting role in Robinson's offense. A position to keep a close eye on as camp continues.