5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit in ugly NFC South win over Saints
By Nick Halden
4. Tyler Allgeier
Until the level of production improves from Bijan Robinson it is time to put Tyler Allgeier in the starting lineup. What reason do you have not to put in the back who is putting up better numbers? Yes, Bijan Robinson has more hypothetical talent but it isn't showing up in tangible production. Allgeier is rushing at a more consistently productive level and should be this team's starter moving forward.
It doesn't mean the touches aren't equal and you don't have Robinson as a huge part of the offense. It simply admits that three seasons into the career of Allgeier and two for Robinson only one has been consistently reliable. Only Allgeier had a 1,000-yard rushing season. The back runs with a punishing style that makes secondaries hesitate to go and make the tackle.
Teams aren't afraid of Bijan as of yet and it shows in the way they attack the ball. Allgeier needs to be given more consistent carries and despite the draft pick spent on Robinson, it is the right decision. One that can always be reversed if Robinson begins to play at the expected level.