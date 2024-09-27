5 Falcons who must improve to beat Saints and take control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
5. Dee Alford
When Patrick Mahomes needed to make a play last Sunday who did the defense look to attack? Give Mike Hughes credit for far outplaying expectations and A.J. Terrell for bouncing back after a rough Week 1. It is now Atlanta's third corner that is being attacked and the Saints are going to take note. Having Chris Olave find a way to be matched up with Alford is obvious.
If the Saints are willing to attack this the Falcons either need Alford to quickly bounce back or to consider putting Clark Phillips or Kevin King into the lineup. This New Orleans team is obviously very streaky and looking for the big play to ignite the offense. If you can survive and keep this momentum at bay early on you see how it worked out for Philly.
This is a Saints team who should now lack confidence and be questioning their hot start. Atlanta cannot afford another rough game from Alford. If there are any similar struggles early on the Falcons should consider going to the bench and giving King or Phillips a chance. This game is far too important not to make a quick move.