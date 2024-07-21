5 Moves that would help make the Falcons NFC contenders
By Nick Halden
4. Sign Xavien Howard
Howard has an argument as Atlanta's second best corner from day one. At worst, the veteran is a better option than Mike Hughes or Dee Alford as the third corner. This is part of the frustration with Atlanta's offseason. So much attention was paid to the offense and the quarterback position specifically what has been done to fix the defense?
A defense that needed secondary depth and pass rushers has lost Jeff Okudah, Calais Campbell, and Bud Dupree. They are yet to make one noteworthy move to address these clear concerns. Signing Howard and trading for Judon would change this. Both moves would challenge Atlanta's cap space leading us to the final piece of the puzzle.
5. Re-work the deals of Grady Jarrett and Jake Matthews
If there are two clear contracts with money to move around it is Atlanta's two elder statesmen. Jarrett and Matthews both could have their deals reworked a bit to help open up cap and allow the team to bring in additional defensive talent.
Considering the lack of help Jarrett has had in his career it is unlikely the veteran would object. Clearly both players want to be in Atlanta and are tired of the losing culture that has been in place. Re-working either player's contract shouldn't be a problem.