5 nightmare scenarios for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These five scenarios would ruin the 2024 Falcons.
1. Kirk Cousins doesn't return to full health
To counter my first 'dream scenario' from the other day, Kirk Cousins not returning to full health would be a complete nightmare.
We cannot go another season with bad quarterback play. Last year was enough; wasting the talent on this offense for another year would be devastating for everyone involved. Just think about Kyle Pitts who will be looking for a new contract shortly and without an effective QB, his wallet would continue to shrink.
While the Falcons still have rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the waiting, this offense is built around the veteran quarterback this year. Cousins has the chemistry with the starting lineup, so he needs to get back to full health.