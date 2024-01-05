5 QBs who could join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The new year will bring a new quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five names to keep an eye on.
3. Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson only has a few months left in Denver. The Broncos are going to move on from him before free agency and look elsewhere for a franchise quarterback.
Wilson wasn't that bad this season. He is still a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and can still throw the prettiest deep ball in the NFL. There is a lot to like about having him as your starting quarterback.
If Arthur Smith returns, Russell Wilson should be the Falcons' top target in free agency. He would be a great fit for Smith's scheme.