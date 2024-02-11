6 moves that would land the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LIX
As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, the Atlanta Falcons should get ready to make these six moves that would help them land in Super Bowl LIX next year.
3. Trade for CB Jalen Ramsey
Having two elite cornerbacks who can get up in the face of opposing receivers is invaluable. Pairing Jalen Ramsey with A.J. Terrell would allow Raheem Morris and new defensive coordinator and playcaller Jimmy Lake to be as creative as they want.
It might seem unlikely that the Dolphins would trade Ramsey but they are estimated to be about $50 million in the hole and trading Jalen Ramsey would clear up a significant chunk of that.
There is also the fact that Ramsey has made it known how much he likes Raheem Morris. This is seriously something I would watch for this offseason.