6 players to watch during Atlanta Falcons training camp
July 24th marks the first day of training camp for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons. We will finally see this highly-anticipated team take the field and battle for their 53 roster spots.
Training camp always goes fast. Before we know it, the preseason will get underway with the regular season thereafter. However, let's focus on the final practice portion before the official games.
The Falcons have plenty of players to watch. They have added a lot of talent throughout the offseason, both in free agency and the draft. Let's take a look at six specific players to keep an eye on when the Dirty Birds take the practice field.
These 6 Falcons deserve your attention during training camp
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
If you didn't know how important a quarterback is for a football team then last year showed you. You may be able to win a game here and there (like the 2023 Falcons) but any consistency will elude you.
The big acquisition during the offseason was Kirk Cousins. He is supposed to be the stable force for the offense. However, with this being his first season in ATL and with a new offense, watch for how in sync he is with his playcaller and weapons. Cousins' command of the players around him will tell us a lot.
2. Rondale Moore, WR
I have talked about it before but seeing how Rondale Moore will be used will be interesting. We all know about his talent; he is one of the fastest players in the league but Arizona never found a way to utilize that talent. Zac Robinson now has the responsibility to move Moore all around the offense to help get him in open space.
3. Matthew Bergeron, LG
There is no questioning the five players who will start on the offensive line for the Falcons and one of those guys is Matt Bergeron. The second-year player was the offensive snap leader on offense for his team while also being the weaker part of the line—excusable for a rookie.
His improvement in year two could be the difference between them being a top ten or top three unit. He needs to improve in both pass and run blocking but there is no reason to think he won't make big strides as a sophomore.
4. Brandon Dorlus, DL
Brandon Dorlus is almost like the Rondale Moore of the defense. The rookie out of Oregon spent his college career playing up and down the line. He is a tweener who can be used in many different ways. It will be interesting to see how Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake use him from play to play.
5. Troy Andersen, LB
Troy Andersen's career has not gone how he would have wanted thanks to injuries. Last year, he only played a few games before going down with a season-ending injury. In his absence, Nate Landman emerged as one of the best throwback linebackers in the NFL.
Now with Andersen healthy, how will he slot in on the depth chart? Will he be a starter and kick Nate Landman down a slot? Will Kaden Elliss be used more as a pass rusher with Troy's return? There are so many avenues this could go and the second-round pick is the key.
6. Clark Phillips III, CB
There is one matchup I want to see in training camp: Drake London vs. Clark Phillips III. While it might be cruel to want to see a six-foot-nine corner try to cover a six-foot-four receiver, it will tell us a lot about what Phillips' future looks like.
I also wouldn't count out the smaller corner to win his fair share of reps. He is as competitive as anyone and seeing him sharpen his skills against one of the most physical and feisty receivers will be a lot of fun.