8 bold 2024 offseason predictions for the Atlanta Falcons
Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 offseason
8. Falcons do not have a single returning quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons had the same three quarterbacks on the roster throughout the entire 2023 season—Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Logan Woodside.
As we all know, that group of passers did not work for this team and a new coaching staff could want to wipe the slate clean and build the position how they want.
Woodside is a free agent and with Arthur Smith gone, he isn't going to return. Taylor Heinicke will likely get released after a bad season with his hometown team.
The real question mark is Desmond Ridder who will still be on his rookie contract. It is doubtful that they will release him but they could trade him for very little compensation. If that does happen the Falcons will have an entirely new group of quarterbacks.