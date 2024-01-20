8 bold 2024 offseason predictions for the Atlanta Falcons
Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 offseason
7. Falcons don't address CB2 or S positions
The Atlanta Falcons took a risk last offseason by trading for Lions CB Jeff Okudah who had not lived up to the hype of being the third-overall pick. They hoped that they had found another lockdown corner opposite of A.J. Terrell.
Things fell apart for Okudah after a few games and rookie Clark Phillips replaced him in the lineup.
Meanwhile, Richie Grant was the Jeff Okudah of the safety position. Grant seriously struggled and ended up losing his job to rookie DeMarcco Hellams later in the season.
With needs elsewhere, the Falcons could use their resources elsewhere and pencil in second-year players Clark Phillips and DeMarcco Hellams into the starting lineup.