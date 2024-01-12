8 perfect head coach-quarterback pairings for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will have to fill two important vacancies this offseason and here are eight perfect pairings
4 of 8
4. Oregon QB Bo Nix & Bills OC Joe Brady
When you think about the Buffalo Bills' offense you immediately think of chaos. They love to get Josh Allen on the move and making plays. Since Joe Brady took over as the Bills offensive coordinator in the middle of the season, we have seen a lot more of that chaos.
As for the elderly college QB Bo Nix, he has a similar style of play. He wants to be on the move and find ways to make SportsCenter's top ten.
While Josh Allen and Bo Nix are completely different on the outside, they prefer to play the position in a similar style. Joe Brady could keep the Bo Nix train rolling into the NFL.