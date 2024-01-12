Blogging Dirty
8 perfect head coach-quarterback pairings for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will have to fill two important vacancies this offseason and here are eight perfect pairings

By Grayson Freestone

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
3. UNC QB Drake Maye & Texans OC Bobby Slowik

What Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has done this season is just remarkable. He took a team that had the number-two pick and a struggling offense and turned them into an offensive juggernaut.

No doubt Slowik has been a key piece in the turnaround, but so has rookie QB C.J. Stroud who was widely considered the second-best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The same can be said for North Carolina's QB Drake Maye.

Drake Maye could have a similar season to Stroud under Bobby Slowik. He has the arm that Slowik needs for all the tight-window passing. Maye can be a pocket passer with the ability to make things happen with his legs, much like C.J. Stroud.

Drake Maye should pray that he gets drafted by Bobby Slowik.

