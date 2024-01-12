8 perfect head coach-quarterback pairings for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will have to fill two important vacancies this offseason and here are eight perfect pairings
8. Broncos QB Russell Wilson & Buccaneers OC Dave Canales
For those who are proponents of hiring Dave Canales, you should hope for Russell Wilson as well.
Dave Canales got his start in the NFL as the wide receivers coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. He would then go on to have two stints as the quarterbacks coach and two years as the passing game coordinator with Seattle.
This was also the time when Russell Wilson was one of the best in the league. The two know each other better than anyone and if a team decides to hire Canales then you should fully expect them to also sign Wilson once the Broncos release him.
Is this the most ideal pairing for where the Falcons are at right now? No, but it is a route to consider if you think you can compete right away.