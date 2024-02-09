8 players who robbed the Atlanta Falcons blind in 2023
By Nick Halden
7. Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta Falcons paid Kaleb McGary based on an outlier season in 2022 and it showed up this year. McGary is so laughably bad in pass protection at times it is hard to believe what you are watching. At times it looks as if he is unsure of his own feet simply guiding pass rushers back to his quarterback. In other games, McGary looked like the ferocious blocker in 2022 who got paid this previous offseason. Atlanta is tied to him for at least one more season but if these issues continue benching him isn't off the table.
Kaleb has had some great moments for Atlanta, but at right tackle consistency is everything. If he cannot find at least a level of improvement expect the team to quickly move on.
8. Van Jefferson
Any receiver on Atlanta's roster not named Drake London really qualifies for this list. Blame Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot but with limited chances the receivers failed to make plays as well. Jefferson was a desperation move when Hollins and Miller were failing at the position. Van fared no better in this offense and the struggles continued at the position.