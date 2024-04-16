A possible draft strategy for the Falcons first 4 selections in 2024 NFL Draft
Due to the team going heavy on the offensive side of the ball during free agency, many expect the Falcons to focus more on the defensive side in this year's draft. Here is a list of prospects at various positions for the Falcons to choose from in each of it's first 4 selections.
Falcons draft strategy: Round 3: Pick 74
There will still be many valuable players on the board when the Falcons select here. The organization will more than likely continue to add to their defense as they may look to add depth to the interior defensive line. Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata could become the best defensive linemen duo in the NFL if both of them can remain healthy.
Jarrett's season was cut short as he tore his ACL halfway through the season and the Falcons immediately missed his presence. The Falcons must secure depth at the position and there are a few prospects who they could consider. With Jarrett and Onyemata both in their 30's, now would be a good time to choose who will eventually be a replacement for one of them as any player the Falcons choose would have 2 good mentors to learn from.
Maason Smith from LSU could be a developmental project to see if they can develop him. He is very talented but is raw from a technique standpoint. The first thing that's noticeable about Smith is how he has difficulty keeping track of ball carriers. He has to be aware of who has the ball because the NFL game is much faster. Smith will have to learn how to use his hands and improve his rushing technique. He will be a project if the Falcons draft him but the organization will have to ultimately decide if he's worth taking in the 3rd round.
Another player who could be available is Smith's teammate from LSU Mehki Wingo. He is a bit more polished than Smith but Wingo has struggled to shed blocks at times and has had difficulty collapsing the pocket. His potential is enormous and should get better with more reps.
T'Vondre Sweat is one of the more underrated defensive tackles in the draft. Sweaty was recently arrested for DWI but it remains to be seen if it will affect his draft status. Sweat was awarded the Outland Trophy which is given annually to the best interior lineman on either side of the ball.