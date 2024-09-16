All the pressure is on the Falcons after NFC South's hot start
There is no question about it, the tough part of the Atlanta Falcons schedule is in the first handful of weeks. Starting the season against a tough Steelers defense and then having to play the Eagles and Chiefs is not ideal, but it is the reality.
Things become even more difficult when you scoreboard watch. The NFC South, which many predicted to be terrible, is off to a scorching start. If the Dirty Birds don't upset the Eagles at home, will already be in a hole in their path to break their long playoff drought.
NFC South's hot start puts immense pressure on the Atlanta Falcons
No one could have predicted that the New Orleans Saints would start their season as hot as they have. They took it to a terrible Carolina Panthers team in Week One and followed it up by doing to same to a tough Dallas Cowboys team.
Undoubtedly, they will cool off, so don't panic yet. They aren't as good as they have shown and they are clearly not as bad as we all thought they would be.
Then there is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are looking to defend their division title. They were in a fight with the Washington Commanders in Week One before pulling away late. It was followed up by a hard-fought win against the Detroit Lions.
It is safe to say, the first two weeks have not gone like the Falcons would have liked. It hurts to lose like they did last week but seeing your two rivals start the season 2-0 is like pouring salt on the wound.
Winning in Philadelphia already feels like a critical point in the season. Losing results in an 0-2 record which will likely turn into an 0-3 record as you will be playing the defending champs in Week Three.
Needless to say, they must pull off the upset. Kirk Cousins needs to step up while the defense needs to take advantage of an A.J. Brown-less offense.