Atlanta changes their team name right back, teases future change
The NFL's schedule release event has not gone like anyone would have predicted, especially for the Atlanta Falcons who ended up changing their team name to the 'Red Stallions.'
This was in reaction to what was an interesting schedule release video by the Tennessee Titans where they asked random people on the street to guess the name of each of their opponents. One person royally shanked the Falcons logo which led to the change in team name.
The Atlanta Falcons are back, at least for now...
The Atlanta Falcons, for a brief moment, were known as the 'Red Stallions' following a video in which they were called the 'Red Stallions.' The Falcons' social media team decided to follow up with the video by changing their name to such.
However, now they are back to the original Atlanta Falcons. At least until week eight when they will apparently switch back to the fake team name in preparation for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
I am just glad we won't have to hear "rawr" for a few months, 'Rise Up' is a much better slogan. I mentioned this in my other article, which is more concerning for this girl; that she thinks a Stallion is a bird or that a Stallion makes a 'rawr' noise? I guess it did make her semi-famous so that is good for her.
All in all, 'Falcons' is a much better name. Red Stallions became really old, really fast. Not to mention, it sounds like a high school mascot or a lame MLB minor league team.
I guess it was fun while it lasted; just glad the social media team didn't ride this too long. It is one of those things—much like 28-3—that gets stale rather quickly. Sayonara Red Stallions, at least until late October.