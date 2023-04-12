Atlanta Falcons 2023 Mock Draft: Top prospect falls to the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons selection (R7, P224): Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
The Falcons were able to find a gem from BYU in the late rounds last year with Tyler Allgeier, so why not go back to the well? Puka Nacua has the typical size that the Falcons want and while he isn't overly fast, he can still get separation. Nacua could end up being a diamond in the rough, especially in the Falcons' scheme.
Atlanta Falcons selection (R7, P225): Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State
And, finally, with back-to-back picks, the Atlanta Falcons wrap their 2023 NFL Draft up by drafting a position that many think the team will draft earlier, until the Jeff Okudah trade. Now, they are able to wait or not even draft a cornerback. Here they use their final pick on a developmental option.
All in all, this draft would fill a lot of needs. They land a top pass rusher, a potential number-two receiver, a tough linebacker, and numerous depth pieces who could turn into fine players in the future. While many are hoping for a defense-heavy draft, the Falcons still have needs on the offense, so splitting it down the middle would be a good option for the ascending team.
