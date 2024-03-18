Falcons 2024 Mock Draft: Kirk Cousins doesn't stop Atlanta from selecting QB
How would we feel about this?
By Ryan Heckman
The sixth round is where Atlanta goes and continues building depth in key areas. Obviously, cornerback has been one of the biggest needs this offseason, so why not double-up here? Texas corner Ryan Watts comes into the league with tremendous size. At 6-foot-3 and with a huge wingspan, Watts naturally looks like a gifted athlete.
What might benefit him the most is actually a move to safety or the slot. He's not as quick-footed as you'd like for a corner, but his size and natural physical tendencies make him a likable prospect at safety. Nonetheless, he gives the Falcons some depth in their secondary.
Finally, the Falcons select an edge rusher in the sixth round, going with Washington State's Brennan Jackson. He's a sixth-year senior, so he'll come in a bit older than your typical rookie. He's also not overly great at anything, particularly, other than pure, raw effort. The guy plays the game like it's supposed to be played, and for that reason, he'll carve out a nice career.