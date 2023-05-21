Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will fill the #2 WR hole
3. Mack Hollins will be a number-two WR for the Atlanta Falcons
Speaking of underrated signings, Mack Hollins was another signing that has gone under the radar for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Everyone knows about the additions of Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Calais Campbell, but Mack Hollins could prove to be the value signing of this offseason.
Mack is currently slated to be the second wide receiver for the Falcons, so it is no surprise to see him on here. He brings even more size to this offense and will have the opportunity to build upon what was a breakout season last year.
While this team is built to prosper without elite depth at wide receiver, Mack Hollins still needs to have a good season. He was clearly signed to be the guy opposite of Drake London and while there are other options to fill in for him, his production will be an important part of Desmond Ridder's development.