Atlanta Falcons: 6 pros and cons of hiring Bill Belichick
Con: Offensive uncertainty
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a season where they underachieved on offense. Having Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Jonnu Smith shouldn't have resulted in the seventh-worst scoring offense.
Bringing in Belichick means that you are bringing in a head coach who just watched his offense tie with the Carolina Panthers for the fewest points per game in 2023. That is not a good sign.
There is no doubt about it, Belichick's offenses since Tom Brady left have been quite abysmal. While many other factors played into it, some blame should land on Belichick's shoulders—especially since he was the general manager.