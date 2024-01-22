Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons: 6 pros and cons of hiring Bill Belichick

Pro and cons of the Atlanta Falcons hiring Bill Belichick as their next head coach

By Grayson Freestone

New England Patriots Press Conference
New England Patriots Press Conference / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
Pro: Potential for immediate success

Most teams in the NFL hire coaches who have no head coaching experience and that usually results in mediocrity for a couple pf seasons. New coaches have to figure out how they want to run and construct a new team.

With a coach like Belichick, you presumably won't have to worry about that. He has his schedule for the team down to a science which would allow this Falcons team to get right to work.

Not to mention, Belichick knows how to manage a game, how to make in-game adjustments, and how to win. The is a ton of value in hiring a coach who has 29 seasons of head coaching experience.

