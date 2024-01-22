Atlanta Falcons: 6 pros and cons of hiring Bill Belichick
Pro: Potential for immediate success
Most teams in the NFL hire coaches who have no head coaching experience and that usually results in mediocrity for a couple pf seasons. New coaches have to figure out how they want to run and construct a new team.
With a coach like Belichick, you presumably won't have to worry about that. He has his schedule for the team down to a science which would allow this Falcons team to get right to work.
Not to mention, Belichick knows how to manage a game, how to make in-game adjustments, and how to win. The is a ton of value in hiring a coach who has 29 seasons of head coaching experience.