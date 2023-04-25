Atlanta Falcons all-offensive mock draft: RB leads off, Georgia hero wraps it up
The Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick
Here is an exciting selection for the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, they land a player who many think is a top-three talent in the entire draft. While it isn't a great value position-wise, it is a pick that would give the Falcons a terrifying backfield.
Bijan is a gliding runner who is also patient behind the line of scrimmage and is an incredible receiver. Put him in an offense that already has Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Paterson, and you can do so many things.
Put Patterson or Robinson in the slot with the other one lining up in the backfield beside Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier. Or just pull out the full house formation and make the defense's eyes go in 60 different directions.
This pick would simply open things up and give the Falcons the most versatile offense in the entire NFL.