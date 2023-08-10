4 dream scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
Could the Falcons surprise us in 2023?
By Ryan Heckman
To end last season, the Atlanta Falcons gave fans a ray of hope, winning their final two games and giving some confidence to rookie Desmond Ridder while notching his first NFL wins.
Fast forward to present day, after an offseason full of much change, and the Falcons appear to be in a better situation than they were going into last season. Continuity is one thing, but Atlanta also added plenty of talent at key positions to help them compete.
Should things go right for the Falcons in 2023, they would end the season between 8-9 wins, which would be an improvement. But, if things went very right, what could these Falcons do? Let's look at some dream scenarios for this Atlanta team going into the coming season.
1. Falcons win the NFC South
Obviously, one of the best-case scenarios for the Falcons in 2022 is if they can manage to win the division. Now, it might sound crazy to some, but it's not all that difficult to imagine. This division is, after all, pretty wide open. There are a lot of unknowns.
The Saints might be the favorite, but they're beginning the year without Alvin Kamara and have a huge question mark at wide receiver unless your name is Chris Olave.
Carolina has a rookie quarterback and a bunch of new faces on offense. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay doesn't have a solidified quarterback position and they still have some question marks on defense, namely that secondary.
If the Falcons can continue some of the momentum they ended last year with, and the new faces step in and make an impact, there's no reason why they cannot win the NFC South this year.