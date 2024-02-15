Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting offense
Early stab at the starting unit for what will be another talented Atlanta Falcons offense... on paper
Atlanta Falcons starting backfield
- QB: Russell Wilson
- RB: Bijan Robinson
Hearing what Raheem Morris said about the quarterback position during his introductory press conference shifted my perspective from the draft to free agency. Morris made sure to point out that he has been on teams with veteran quarterbacks in Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford, not young rookies.
Pair that with rumors about a link between the Falcons and Russell Wilson and you can see how I inserted Russ into here.
For all the controversy that the quarterback position is going to bring, the same cannot be said at running back. Bijan Robinson is a star for this team and is well on his way to becoming one of the best in the entire league.