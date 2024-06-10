Atlanta Falcons find fitting ranking in NFC South history
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta Falcons- 4 Division Titles
The Atlanta Falcons winning the least amount of titles in the history of the division speaks to the frustration of the franchise and their fans. The last time Atlanta won the division was in the 2016 season in their infamous Super Bowl appearance.
Glass half full would suggest that the Falcons are the best-equipped team in the division to go on a run. If Kirk Cousins ages well the team could be easily looking to tie the Saints for division titles two years down the road.
While this might be true, it is also a clear example of how many seasons the Falcons wasted Matt Ryan. Whether it was the wrong coach, lack of running game, or most commonly very little defensive help the Falcons mismanaged the career of an underappreciated franchise star.
Of Atlanta's four division titles all but one were under the starting quarterback's leadership. The Falcons' mismanagement consistently cost the team playoff chances. Despite this, there is reason for optimism under Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot these trends might finally be changing for Atlanta.