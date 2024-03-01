Atlanta Falcons "hot on the trail" of top NFL cornerback
The Atlanta Falcons could be on the pursuit for a top cornerback to pair with All-Pro A.J. Terrell
The franchise tag has now been placed on a few players in the NFL which includes a Kansas City Chiefs star defender not named Chris Jones.
After winning another Super Bowl, CB L'Jarius Sneed was tagged which means he will find himself back with the team who drafted him. Unless someone trades for him which sounds like a possibility.
Atlanta Falcons could be interested in trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed
L'Jarius Sneed is coming off of his second consecutive championship as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and he could now be looking to get paid like the top cornerback he is.
The Chiefs are planning on placing the $20 million franchise tag on him, with a caveat—he is allowed to seek a trade.
There was also a report the other day from Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda that followed up on his original report that the Falcons were interested in Sneed, this time he said that they "still seem to be hot on the trail for Sneed."
Pair these two reports up and we could end up seeing the NFL's best cornerback duo in Atlanta with Sneed and A.J. Terrell.
Nevertheless, I still don't see it happening. As I talked about last time, I just don't see this happening. Raheem Morris has been a huge fan of current Falcons CB A.J. Terrell and Terrell will need a new deal soon. Trading for Sneed means you have to sign him to an extension and paying two cornerbacks tens of millions would be much.
And then you have to factor in the draft picks it would require. As I have mentioned many times in relation to the Justin Fields situation, Terry Fontenot isn't too eager to give up day one or day two picks. The Chiefs are going to want a lot for Sneed even with little power.
The match just doesn't fit with the Atlanta Falcons so I would take this with a grain of salt.