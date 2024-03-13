Atlanta Falcons must sign released Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow will be released by the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons need to pounce on him quickly to help fill a need.
The Atlanta Falcons have been making plenty of big moves. They have managed to take their offense to a new level after making two massive signings with Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney.
There are still ways this team can get better, however, and that includes the wide receiver position. They still need bodies and now that the Las Vegas Raiders will be releasing veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, the Falcons need to take advantage by signing the slot specialist.
The Atlanta Falcons must target Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow
Since a legendary career that included a historic catch to win a National Championship for the Clemson Tigers, Hunter Renfrow has carved out some nice seasons in the NFL. While things haven't been great recently, he has not been in a great situation and has been unable to find consistency with a rotating quarterback situation.
The Raiders are now going to release their slot receiver and this is where the Atlanta Falcons should step in and bring in another receiver.
The Falcons recently agreed to terms with Darnell Mooney who is also able to play in the slot but he can also line up outside—both being big positions of need. Renfrow is strictly a slot receiver so by signing him you will be pushing Mooney out wide and there is nothing wrong with that.
Renfrow would bring a consistent target for Kirk Cousins. Think about him as a security blanket who you can trust to get open on third downs. Put Drake London and Darnell Mooney outside with Renfrow and Pitts inside, and you have yourself a scary personnel.
London and Pitts can bring size and physicality, Mooney will bring speed and playmaking ability, and Renfrow will be that reliable veteran.
Money might be an issue in this potential signing. Teams are going to value what Renfrow has done in the past which could drive his price up quickly but there also might be some pause due to his lack of production and fumbles in recent years. The Falcons should at least make a competitive offer because Renfrow would be a great talent for this offense.