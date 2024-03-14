Atlanta Falcons re-sign two key veterans for 2024
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and offensive tackle Storm Norton will both return to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
Depth is a necessity in the NFL. Every team has injuries so filling out an entire roster with players who can contribute is something you have to do if you want to have success.
The Falcons have been focusing on filling out their offense. While the signings of Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney will take the headlines, bringing in backup tight end Charlie Woerner, and now re-signing wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and offensive tackle Storm Norton are moves that should not be overlooked.
The Atlanta Falcons had to rely on depth pieces KhaDarel Hodge and Storm Norton at different points in the season. They provided some great moments despite not being expected to contribute.
Injuries at wide receiver and offensive line are so common—Hodge and Norton bring a lot of value.
This will be Hodge's third season in Atlanta while it will be Norton's second.
Appearing in all 17 games, Hodge posted 14 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns. He was a key player on special teams which was the deciding factor in his return.
Meanwhile, Norton took over for Kaleb McGary when McGary went down with an injury. He played quite well in the three games he started.
These are two signings that won't grab the headlines but they are necessary pieces, especially considering the lack of depth the Falcons have at the two positions.