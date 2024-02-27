6 realistic free agents the Falcons could sign, including 2 quarterbacks
By Ryan Heckman
6. Kirk Cousins, QB
Finally, let's talk about the big ticket name. Current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins very well could return to the Twin Cities on a short-term deal, but he'd like to continue playing for a few more years and has expressed interest in a multi-year contract.
Cousins would likely be the priciest of all names on this list, and the Falcons would have to continue re-working their cap space by making decisions in the realm of roster cuts and restructures. But, it would be worth their while.
Cousins is a 4,000-yard passer, period. He's done it seven times in his career and was on his way to an eighth instance last year, before going down with an Achilles injury. Speaking of that injury, it's the one red flag that comes with Cousins. There aren't any signs, as of now, which show Cousins couldn't return fully healthy.
For a team with weapons like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, Cousins would come in and have more than enough to work with. Not to mention, Atlanta would still likely add more via the draft. Right now, the Falcons are the odds-on favorite to land Cousins if he doesn't return to Minnesota.