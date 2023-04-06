Atlanta Falcons Seven Round Mock Draft: Who are they taking at No. 8?
As the NFL Draft nears, the Atlanta Falcons have found themselves quite active this offseason. General manager Terry Fontenot signed the top safety in free agency, Jessie Bates III, to a four-year deal worth over $64 million. Without question, shoring up a defense that has been below average is a top priority. Atlanta also signed veteran defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year deal to add experience to that defensive line.
Overall, Fontenot has spent money wisely this offseason, trying to rebuild a roster to become a playoff contender this upcoming season. This draft is headlined by quarterbacks Bryce Young C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. However, there’s a strong chance that the Falcons won’t be in the market for any of them. The focus of this mock draft is to build upon what the team’s done thus far.
All things considered, the goal is to add some more defensive help while adding depth at two key offensive spots. They have gone offensive with their first-round picks in three of the last four drafts, including last season with Drake London. Which direction will this franchise go entering head coach Arthur Smith’s third season? Without further ado, here’s the Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft.