Atlanta Falcons: Steam picking up for Justin Fields trade
Two recent developments point towards the Chicago Bears trading QB Justin Fields which would give the Atlanta Falcons another avenue to fill their QB hole.
With the Chicago Bears holding the first-overall pick thanks to last year's Bryce Young trade, there has been talk about them potentially moving on from Justin Fields and presumably drafting USC's Caleb Williams.
Thus far, reports have been all over the place but two recent developments point towards the Bears intentions to move on from the former first-round pick, and the Atlanta Falcons would become a logical destination.
Door could be open for an Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields trade after social media development
Just a few years ago, the Atlanta Falcons passed on hometown kid Justin Fields. Now, in 2024, they could find themselves landing the former Ohio State QB.
There have been conflicting reports so far about the Bears' intentions (welcome to draft season). Could they trade Justin Fields and draft a quarterback with the top pick? Could they hold onto Justin Fields and trade down, or possibly take a player like Marvin Harrison Jr.?
We do not know for sure, but recent developments point towards the former—the Bears' desire to trade away their quarterback.
It was recently discovered that Fields unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.
I don't usually put too much stock into social media following/unfollowings, but this one is difficult to ignore. Fields knows he is in a gray area with his team and he didn't unfollow them by accident. This is a clear sign that he is either mad at the Bears, is trying to send a message, or knows what his fate will ultimately be.
There is also the fact that he is following a few Falcons' stars like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Jessie Bates, Lorenzo Carter, Drake London, and Richie Grant, which I wouldn't look into too deeply—he follows a lot of NFL players.
Senior Bowl rumors hint at the Atlanta Falcons having interest in Justin Fields
'Sports Illustrated' insider Albert Breer reported that several teams approached Bears' staff members about Fields.
It isn't difficult to assume that if many teams approached the Bears the Falcons were one of them. There are only so many teams who need a quarterback this offseason.
To wrap this up, I wouldn't doubt that the Falcons have an interest in Justin Fields—they would be stupid not to at least inquire. But with so many avenues open to fill the position (free agency and a loaded draft class), I don't think they will pull the trigger on the trade.