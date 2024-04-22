Atlanta Falcons trade down and add weapons for Kirk Cousin in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #109 Maason Smith DL
Another prospect that is falling further than he should. Smith gives Atlanta great defensive line depth and brings in an NFL frame he simply needs to be able to stay healthy and adjust to the next level. Smith is a potential starter that Atlanta can bring in and allow him to first sit and learn behind Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.
Pick #143 Luke McCaffrey WR
It is easy to dismiss interest in McCaffrey based simply on his relation to a certain former Panthers running back. However, when you turn on the tape and watch the receiver without any preconceived ideas it is clear that he can have an impact at the next level. Atlanta needs depth at the position and McCaffrey can come in and compete for a depth role.
Pick #187 Joe Milton QB
The Atlanta Falcons are taking a quarterback in this draft the only question is when. While it is likely sooner than one of their final two picks this is the first time a player wasn't on the board that would have a chance to start or play an impact role.
Milton's issues hitting his receivers are easy to see and a reason he is a day-three prospect. However, he has an absolute rocket and here earns time to work on his accuracy.
Pick #197 Nehemiah Pritchett CB
The corner is simply a depth selection here with nothing but question marks on the boards. Terry Fontenot has shown an ability to add impact starters in the secondary late in the draft. Perhaps that will be the case here.