Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 1 (Trust Kyle Pitts)
The best prop bets to take in the Carolina Panthers-Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 1.
The wait is finally over. The new era of Atlanta Falcons football is set to begin on Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers.
If you want to find out the odds for the game, as well as my best bet, check out my full betting preview for the game here.
In this article, we're going to focus on some player props to bet on.
Now, let's dive into some player props.
Panthers vs. Falcons player props
- Kyle Pitts OVER 37.5 receiving yards
- Bryce Young UNDER 220.5 receiving yards
Kyle Pitts OVER 37.5 receiving yards
As I wrote about in an article last week, I think Kyle Pitts is one of the most underrated and disrespected players in the NFL this season. Just two years after being just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards, oddsmakers are setting his numbers for this season at almost half that.
I think he's going to re-establish himself as a top tight end in the league now that Desmond Ridder will be throwing him the ball, and I think he'll soar over his number of 37.5 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Panthers.
Bryce Young UNDER 220.5 receiving yards
Bryce Young will be making his NFL debut on Sunday and I think think he's going to throw for over 220 yards. The Falcons defense has been on of the more improved units in the NFL this offseason, adding key contributors like Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Bud Dupree.
Not to mention, the Panthers' had some offensive line issues glare up in the preseason, so I expect the rookie quarterback to have to rely on his legs a lot more than his arm in the early going.
I'll take the UNDER on his passing yards total in Week 1 against the Dirty Birds.
