Bill Belichick reportedly turned down Cowboys, Eagles for the Atlanta Falcons
Amid the buzz of the future of the Eagles and Cowboys head coaches, Bill Belichick reportedly showed no interest in the two organizations and has locked on to the Atlanta Falcons
Did you ever think we would be sitting here talking about the greatest coach of all time turning down the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in favor of the Atlanta Falcons?
According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, that is where we sit right now. Belichick reportedly showed zero interest in coaching two teams coming off of disappointing playoff losses in favor of coaching a team that hasn't made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.
All of Bill Belichick's interest is in the Atlanta Falcons, not the Eagles or Cowboys
Bill Belichick is looking for a new team to coach after parting ways with the New England Patriots—the team he coached for over two decades. You would figure that he would want to take over for a team that is coming off of a playoff berth but that has not been the case.
The Atlanta Falcons are being favored over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
Here is what Mike Florio said on the matter:
"As to the Cowboys and the Eagles, there’s also a belief in some league circles that both team expressed interest in Belichick, that Belichick didn’t reciprocate, and that those teams then decided to stick with their current coaches."- Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk
This is shocking. Many figured that at least one of those two teams would fire their head coach and pursue the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach but they got denied, thus they are sticking with the coaches who got them to the playoffs.
If there is one thing we have learned about Falcons owner Arthur Blank over the past year, it is that he has a strong sales pitch. First, he was able to convince Calais Campbell to sign with Atlanta and now it is looking like he has convinced Belichick to coach his team. Not bad.
